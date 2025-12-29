Forecasts

FORECAST: Chillier conditions take shape for the next few days

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Off to a gloomy start this morning with low clouds and mist.
  • A little bit of rain is going to come in later this morning but a lot of it is going to fall apart as it gets here.
  • Temps start out near 60 this morning but we will drop into the 40s by late this afternoon.
  • Strong gusty winds over 30 mph will rush in with the cold front.
  • A High Wind Warning is in effect for the mountains with gusts over 50 mph expected.
  • A colder pattern is taking shape for a few days with lows in the 20s for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
  • We won’t get out of the 40s with sunshine tomorrow but we’ll recover to the 50s for the rest of the week.
  • Dry and clear conditions expected for New Year’s plans.

