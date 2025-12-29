FORECAST: Chillier conditions take shape for the next few days

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Off to a gloomy start this morning with low clouds and mist.
- A little bit of rain is going to come in later this morning but a lot of it is going to fall apart as it gets here.
- Temps start out near 60 this morning but we will drop into the 40s by late this afternoon.
- Strong gusty winds over 30 mph will rush in with the cold front.
- A High Wind Warning is in effect for the mountains with gusts over 50 mph expected.
- A colder pattern is taking shape for a few days with lows in the 20s for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
- We won’t get out of the 40s with sunshine tomorrow but we’ll recover to the 50s for the rest of the week.
- Dry and clear conditions expected for New Year’s plans.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group