FORECAST: Chillier conditions take shape for the next few days

FORECAST:

Off to a gloomy start this morning with low clouds and mist.

A little bit of rain is going to come in later this morning but a lot of it is going to fall apart as it gets here.

Temps start out near 60 this morning but we will drop into the 40s by late this afternoon.

Strong gusty winds over 30 mph will rush in with the cold front.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the mountains with gusts over 50 mph expected.

A colder pattern is taking shape for a few days with lows in the 20s for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

We won’t get out of the 40s with sunshine tomorrow but we’ll recover to the 50s for the rest of the week.

Dry and clear conditions expected for New Year’s plans.

