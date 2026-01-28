Forecasts

FORECAST: Chilly morning gives way to sunny skies as snow risk increases for Saturday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Not quite as cold this morning, but still very chilly.
  • Sunshine warms us a bit more today to the mid 40s.
  • Dry and quiet weather remains in place through the end of the week, but wintry weather may return this weekend.
  • Models have been trending up on the risk for more snow on Saturday.
  • An area of low pressure forming at the coast will interact with another blast of cold arctic air and create the chance for snow.
  • Too early still to say how much could add up, but it is looking more likely that we at least get something.
  • We’ll nail down more on this late today and tomorrow.

