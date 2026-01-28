FORECAST: Chilly morning gives way to sunny skies as snow risk increases for Saturday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Not quite as cold this morning, but still very chilly.

Sunshine warms us a bit more today to the mid 40s.

Dry and quiet weather remains in place through the end of the week, but wintry weather may return this weekend.

Models have been trending up on the risk for more snow on Saturday.

An area of low pressure forming at the coast will interact with another blast of cold arctic air and create the chance for snow.

Too early still to say how much could add up, but it is looking more likely that we at least get something.

We’ll nail down more on this late today and tomorrow.

