FORECAST: Chilly morning gives way to sunny skies as snow risk increases for Saturday

FORECAST:
- Not quite as cold this morning, but still very chilly.
- Sunshine warms us a bit more today to the mid 40s.
- Dry and quiet weather remains in place through the end of the week, but wintry weather may return this weekend.
- Models have been trending up on the risk for more snow on Saturday.
- An area of low pressure forming at the coast will interact with another blast of cold arctic air and create the chance for snow.
- Too early still to say how much could add up, but it is looking more likely that we at least get something.
- We’ll nail down more on this late today and tomorrow.
