FORECAST: Chilly temperatures with up to 30 mph wind gusts

FORECAST:

Still quite windy out there today with chilly temperatures in the 50s.

Plenty of sunshine all day, but it’s going to feel colder with those winds gusting near 30 mph.

Higher winds in the mountains where a High Wind Warning is in place, gusts up there near 50 mph.

We warm back up tomorrow to the lower 60s, then we get to enjoy another amazing Saturday with highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday is trending colder again with rain showers. Highs only in the low to mid 50s on Sunday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

