FORECAST: Chilly temperatures with up to 30 mph wind gusts

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Still quite windy out there today with chilly temperatures in the 50s.
  • Plenty of sunshine all day, but it’s going to feel colder with those winds gusting near 30 mph.
  • Higher winds in the mountains where a High Wind Warning is in place, gusts up there near 50 mph.
  • We warm back up tomorrow to the lower 60s, then we get to enjoy another amazing Saturday with highs in the lower 70s.
  • Sunday is trending colder again with rain showers. Highs only in the low to mid 50s on Sunday.

