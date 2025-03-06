FORECAST: Chilly temperatures with up to 30 mph wind gusts

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Still quite windy out there today with chilly temperatures in the 50s.
- Plenty of sunshine all day, but it’s going to feel colder with those winds gusting near 30 mph.
- Higher winds in the mountains where a High Wind Warning is in place, gusts up there near 50 mph.
- We warm back up tomorrow to the lower 60s, then we get to enjoy another amazing Saturday with highs in the lower 70s.
- Sunday is trending colder again with rain showers. Highs only in the low to mid 50s on Sunday.
