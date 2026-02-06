FORECAST: Sunny, but cold weekend ahead before warming up next week

FORECAST:

Chilly start with some light fog this morning and with temps well below freezing, there may be some minor icy spots (especially in those areas up north that saw snow yesterday.)

Partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the lower 50s.

A few spotty showers roll in late day as the next wave of chill comes in for the weekend.

This also sets up mountain snow with several inches likely at the highest elevations.

We keep the sunshine all weekend, but it will be cold.

Highs in the lower 40s tomorrow and down to near 20 degrees by Sunday morning.

Much warmer weather then returns next week as highs jump into the 60s by Tuesday.

Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group