FORECAST: Clear and chilly New Year’s Eve

Off to another very cold start, but we do warm back up a bit more this afternoon.

Highs return to the lower 50s under a mostly sunny sky.

It will be a bit breezy as winds gust over 15 mph at times.

The dry conditions and wind are leading to an elevated fire risk again today.

Brush and leaf burning is discouraged with these conditions and folks should be very careful with any fireworks to celebrate the new year.

Speaking of New Year’s plans, it will be clear and chilly tonight with temps falling into the upper 30s by midnight.

More sun tomorrow and a touch warmer in the mid 50s, same story on Friday.

A weak system will try and throw some rain our way on Saturday morning, but amounts look quite low at this time.

