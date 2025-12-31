Forecasts

FORECAST: Clear and chilly New Year’s Eve

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Off to another very cold start, but we do warm back up a bit more this afternoon.
  • Highs return to the lower 50s under a mostly sunny sky.
  • It will be a bit breezy as winds gust over 15 mph at times.
  • The dry conditions and wind are leading to an elevated fire risk again today.
  • Brush and leaf burning is discouraged with these conditions and folks should be very careful with any fireworks to celebrate the new year.
  • Speaking of New Year’s plans, it will be clear and chilly tonight with temps falling into the upper 30s by midnight.
  • More sun tomorrow and a touch warmer in the mid 50s, same story on Friday.
  • A weak system will try and throw some rain our way on Saturday morning, but amounts look quite low at this time.

