FORECAST: Clear and chilly New Year’s Eve

FORECAST:
- Off to another very cold start, but we do warm back up a bit more this afternoon.
- Highs return to the lower 50s under a mostly sunny sky.
- It will be a bit breezy as winds gust over 15 mph at times.
- The dry conditions and wind are leading to an elevated fire risk again today.
- Brush and leaf burning is discouraged with these conditions and folks should be very careful with any fireworks to celebrate the new year.
- Speaking of New Year’s plans, it will be clear and chilly tonight with temps falling into the upper 30s by midnight.
- More sun tomorrow and a touch warmer in the mid 50s, same story on Friday.
- A weak system will try and throw some rain our way on Saturday morning, but amounts look quite low at this time.
