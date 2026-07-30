FORECAST: Clear and comfortable with highs warming to mid-80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Pleasant start this morning with cooler temps and lower humidity.

A great day is ahead as highs only warm to the mid 80s this afternoon.

Clear and comfortable weather hangs on through tomorrow before the steam comes back this weekend.

Downpour chances also return by late Saturday afternoon and evening.

A better chance for rain arrives on Sunday with the next weak cold front.

This system may stall overhead and keep rain chances going into next week.

Right now, no severe weather is expected, just some more much needed rain.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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