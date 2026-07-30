FORECAST: Clear and comfortable with highs warming to mid-80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Pleasant start this morning with cooler temps and lower humidity.
- A great day is ahead as highs only warm to the mid 80s this afternoon.
- Clear and comfortable weather hangs on through tomorrow before the steam comes back this weekend.
- Downpour chances also return by late Saturday afternoon and evening.
- A better chance for rain arrives on Sunday with the next weak cold front.
- This system may stall overhead and keep rain chances going into next week.
- Right now, no severe weather is expected, just some more much needed rain.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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