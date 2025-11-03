FORECAST: Clear, cool tonight in low 40s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in for an absolutely magnificent weather stretch this week!

This is what fall in the Carolinas is all about.

Nice cool crisp mornings and comfortable afternoon temps in the 70s.

And of course- abundant sunshine.

Enjoy it. We’ll keep it going all through the work week!

WEATHER RESOURCES:

