FORECAST: Clear, cool tonight in low 40s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are in for an absolutely magnificent weather stretch this week!
  • This is what fall in the Carolinas is all about.
  • Nice cool crisp mornings and comfortable afternoon temps in the 70s.
  • And of course- abundant sunshine.
  • Enjoy it. We’ll keep it going all through the work week!

