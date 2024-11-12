FORECAST: Clear skies in store Wednesday followed by a day of cold rain

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Colder fall weather will arrive Wednesday morning in the Charlotte area with lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly clear but overnight rain will make its way to our area.

On Thursday, expect about a half-inch of rain with highs in the upper 40s in Charlotte.

Conditions will clear up Friday as highs climb back up into the 60s in time for the weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

