FORECAST: Clear skies in store Wednesday followed by a day of cold rain

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com and Keith Monday, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Colder fall weather will arrive Wednesday morning in the Charlotte area with lows in the upper 30s.
  • Wednesday will be mostly clear but overnight rain will make its way to our area.
  • On Thursday, expect about a half-inch of rain with highs in the upper 40s in Charlotte.
  • Conditions will clear up Friday as highs climb back up into the 60s in time for the weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

