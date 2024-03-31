FORECAST: Clear skies, warm temps in store for Easter Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Mainly clear, fair skies out there early this morning. It’s going to be another quick warm-up today as temperatures are projected to make it to the mid 70s by noon.
- Daytime highs today for the city will be close to the low 80s.
- A really mild start into early Monday morning, as overnight lows will only dip down to the upper 50s/low 60s.
- Conditions will stay mild and dry through Tuesday night
- Daytime highs for Monday and Tuesday will remain in the low 80s.
Another absolutely gorgeous start out there early this morning! Look at that SUN!!! @WSOCTV pic.twitter.com/vK0jKLUory— Madi Baggett (@madithemet) March 31, 2024
