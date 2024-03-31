Forecasts

FORECAST: Clear skies, warm temps in store for Easter Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Mainly clear, fair skies out there early this morning. It’s going to be another quick warm-up today as temperatures are projected to make it to the mid 70s by noon.
  • Daytime highs today for the city will be close to the low 80s.
  • A really mild start into early Monday morning, as overnight lows will only dip down to the upper 50s/low 60s.
  • Conditions will stay mild and dry through Tuesday night
  • Daytime highs for Monday and Tuesday will remain in the low 80s.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read