FORECAST: Clear skies and warmer weather ahead

FORECAST:
- Some low clouds hang on early this morning but these will clear up quickly as the day goes on.
- Highs return to the upper 60s this afternoon, which is about average for early November.
- Clear and dry conditions remain all week long as highs warm back up to the lower 70s by Wednesday.
- A few showers may return for the weekend, but nothing set in stone yet.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
