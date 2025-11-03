Forecasts

FORECAST: Clear skies and warmer weather ahead

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Some low clouds hang on early this morning but these will clear up quickly as the day goes on.
  • Highs return to the upper 60s this afternoon, which is about average for early November.
  • Clear and dry conditions remain all week long as highs warm back up to the lower 70s by Wednesday.
  • A few showers may return for the weekend, but nothing set in stone yet.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read