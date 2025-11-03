FORECAST: Clear skies and warmer weather ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Some low clouds hang on early this morning but these will clear up quickly as the day goes on.

Highs return to the upper 60s this afternoon, which is about average for early November.

Clear and dry conditions remain all week long as highs warm back up to the lower 70s by Wednesday.

A few showers may return for the weekend, but nothing set in stone yet.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

