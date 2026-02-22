FORECAST: Clearing skies on Sunday with windy and chilly conditions 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are getting ready for a windy and chilly Sunday!

We’ll see some rain showers overnight between 12 a.m. to 3 a.m., but we should be dry by day break.

Then, we’ll see skies clear and winds start to crank out of the NW at 30 to 35 mph across the area.

This will also help snow develop in the high country where we could see a few inches of accumulation above 3500 ft in elevation.

Winds will die down slightly for Monday but temps will be in the 40s.

We’ll gradually warm up through the week before our next storm system brings rain on Thursday night.

