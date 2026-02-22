Forecasts

FORECAST: Clearing skies on Sunday with windy and chilly conditions 

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are getting ready for a windy and chilly Sunday!
  • We’ll see some rain showers overnight between 12 a.m. to 3 a.m., but we should be dry by day break.
  • Then, we’ll see skies clear and winds start to crank out of the NW at 30 to 35 mph across the area.
  • This will also help snow develop in the high country where we could see a few inches of accumulation above 3500 ft in elevation.
  • Winds will die down slightly for Monday but temps will be in the 40s.
  • We’ll gradually warm up through the week before our next storm system brings rain on Thursday night. 

