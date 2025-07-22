FORECAST: Cloudier conditions bring temporary relief from heat

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Today’s the day we finally get a break from the stifling heat.

Temps will struggle to even reach the 90s today with extra clouds and a few downpours around.

The best shot for rain today will be west into the mountains and south of the Charlotte metro.

Drier air then starts to move in tonight.

This will make it feel even better tomorrow with highs again just near 90°.

The heat and steam then return as we head toward the weekend.

Heat index values will once again be above 100°.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group