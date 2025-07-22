Forecasts

FORECAST: Cloudier conditions bring temporary relief from heat

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Today’s the day we finally get a break from the stifling heat.
  • Temps will struggle to even reach the 90s today with extra clouds and a few downpours around.
  • The best shot for rain today will be west into the mountains and south of the Charlotte metro.
  • Drier air then starts to move in tonight.
  • This will make it feel even better tomorrow with highs again just near 90°.
  • The heat and steam then return as we head toward the weekend.
  • Heat index values will once again be above 100°.

