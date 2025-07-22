FORECAST: Cloudier conditions bring temporary relief from heat

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Today’s the day we finally get a break from the stifling heat.
- Temps will struggle to even reach the 90s today with extra clouds and a few downpours around.
- The best shot for rain today will be west into the mountains and south of the Charlotte metro.
- Drier air then starts to move in tonight.
- This will make it feel even better tomorrow with highs again just near 90°.
- The heat and steam then return as we head toward the weekend.
- Heat index values will once again be above 100°.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group