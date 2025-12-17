FORECAST: Cloudier today with above-normal temps

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Our warming trend continues today as high temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s!
- Skies won’t be quite as sunny as yesterday as we see clouds build ahead of our next storm system.
- We could see an isolated shower early tomorrow morning, but the best chance for rain will be during the afternoon and evening.
- Some heavier pockets of rain are possible with rainfall totals between 0.5-1.5″.
- Rain will clear early Friday with gusty winds on the backside of that system.
- We’re then looking at a quiet weekend with warming temperatures near 60 by Sunday!
- Any holiday travel for the weekend into early next week is looking good regionally as well!
