FORECAST: Cloudier today with above-normal temps

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Our warming trend continues today as high temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s!
  • Skies won’t be quite as sunny as yesterday as we see clouds build ahead of our next storm system.
  • We could see an isolated shower early tomorrow morning, but the best chance for rain will be during the afternoon and evening.
  • Some heavier pockets of rain are possible with rainfall totals between 0.5-1.5″.
  • Rain will clear early Friday with gusty winds on the backside of that system.
  • We’re then looking at a quiet weekend with warming temperatures near 60 by Sunday!
  • Any holiday travel for the weekend into early next week is looking good regionally as well!

