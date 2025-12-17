FORECAST: Cloudier today with above-normal temps

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Our warming trend continues today as high temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s!

Skies won’t be quite as sunny as yesterday as we see clouds build ahead of our next storm system.

We could see an isolated shower early tomorrow morning, but the best chance for rain will be during the afternoon and evening.

Some heavier pockets of rain are possible with rainfall totals between 0.5-1.5″.

Rain will clear early Friday with gusty winds on the backside of that system.

We’re then looking at a quiet weekend with warming temperatures near 60 by Sunday!

Any holiday travel for the weekend into early next week is looking good regionally as well!

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group