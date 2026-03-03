FORECAST: Clouds break as warmth surges in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking a weather turnaround as the clouds finally break tomorrow and major warmth builds in.

Clouds will likely hang on through the early hours of tomorrow.

After that, sunshine will break through, and temperatures will jump to the middle 70s tomorrow.

From there, we’ll be in for major warmth in the 80s through the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group