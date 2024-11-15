FORECAST: Clouds clear out ahead of nice weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Clouds are slowly starting to clear out Friday morning and we’ll see more sunshine as the day goes on.
- Temperatures will rebound nicely with highs in the low to mid-60s.
- The quiet and sunny weather remains through the weekend as highs warm up to near 70 degrees by Sunday.
- More mild weather is on the way next week with dry conditions through Tuesday.
- Our next rain chance on Wednesday will also usher in cooler air for the end of next week.
