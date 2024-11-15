FORECAST: Clouds clear out ahead of nice weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Clouds are slowly starting to clear out Friday morning and we’ll see more sunshine as the day goes on.

Temperatures will rebound nicely with highs in the low to mid-60s.

The quiet and sunny weather remains through the weekend as highs warm up to near 70 degrees by Sunday.

More mild weather is on the way next week with dry conditions through Tuesday.

Our next rain chance on Wednesday will also usher in cooler air for the end of next week.

