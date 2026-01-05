FORECAST: Clouds clear, warm surge sends temperatures into the 70s this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are tracking a surge in warmth after the clouds finally depart from Charlotte.
- Those clouds will stay pretty stubborn with a calm wind outside, but they’ll finally start to break up a little more tomorrow.
- That will allow the thermometer to climb into the mid-60s tomorrow and into the 70s on Wednesday.
- Rain chances may play a role in the football game, but amounts and timing are too early to tell at this time.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group