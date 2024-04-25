FORECAST: Clouds to keep temps down

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Skies will become cloudier with the increase of showers today.

Overcast conditions will keep temperatures down.

Highs on Friday may not reach 70 degrees.

However, clouds will slowly move out after that, allowing temperatures to be near 80 degrees.

Expect highs to get hotter next week with temperatures close to 90 by Tuesday and Wednesday.

