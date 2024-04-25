Forecasts

FORECAST: Clouds to keep temps down

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Skies will become cloudier with the increase of showers today.
  • Overcast conditions will keep temperatures down.
  • Highs on Friday may not reach 70 degrees.
  • However, clouds will slowly move out after that, allowing temperatures to be near 80 degrees.
  • Expect highs to get hotter next week with temperatures close to 90 by Tuesday and Wednesday.

