FORECAST: Clouds overhead won’t drop rain onto the Queen City

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Clouds are going to be with us all day long, but there won’t be any rain coming from them.
  • A few showers are possible in the mountains today, but the rest of us see a very low chance.
  • Highs stay close to 60 degrees.
  • The rain chances for the weekend remain, but they will take some time to get started.
  • We’ll see plenty of dry time tomorrow with breezy southwest winds and we could even see some sunshine to warm us up to near 70 degrees!
  • Rain showers again stay mainly confined to the mountains throughout the day.
  • Better chances for rain come in on Sunday, but that may be shifting toward the evening hours.
  • The heaviest rain chances are still on track for Monday with an inch or more possible.
  • Not expecting any big storms or high flooding concerns right now, but it bears watching for Monday afternoon.

