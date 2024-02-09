FORECAST: Clouds overhead won’t drop rain onto the Queen City

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Clouds are going to be with us all day long, but there won’t be any rain coming from them.

A few showers are possible in the mountains today, but the rest of us see a very low chance.

Highs stay close to 60 degrees.

The rain chances for the weekend remain, but they will take some time to get started.

We’ll see plenty of dry time tomorrow with breezy southwest winds and we could even see some sunshine to warm us up to near 70 degrees!

Rain showers again stay mainly confined to the mountains throughout the day.

Better chances for rain come in on Sunday, but that may be shifting toward the evening hours.

The heaviest rain chances are still on track for Monday with an inch or more possible.

Not expecting any big storms or high flooding concerns right now, but it bears watching for Monday afternoon.

