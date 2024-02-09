FORECAST: Clouds overhead won’t drop rain onto the Queen City

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Clouds are going to be with us all day long, but there won’t be any rain coming from them.
- A few showers are possible in the mountains today, but the rest of us see a very low chance.
- Highs stay close to 60 degrees.
- The rain chances for the weekend remain, but they will take some time to get started.
- We’ll see plenty of dry time tomorrow with breezy southwest winds and we could even see some sunshine to warm us up to near 70 degrees!
- Rain showers again stay mainly confined to the mountains throughout the day.
- Better chances for rain come in on Sunday, but that may be shifting toward the evening hours.
- The heaviest rain chances are still on track for Monday with an inch or more possible.
- Not expecting any big storms or high flooding concerns right now, but it bears watching for Monday afternoon.
