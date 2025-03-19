FORECAST: Clouds, rain expected to dramatically drop temperatures in our area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We are in store for a dramatic temperature change tomorrow.

While we reached nearly 80 degrees today, that all changes as a few showers roll in Thursday morning.

However, that rain won’t be heavy at all and also won’t last too long.

But the clouds will make temperatures feel about 15 degrees colder.

This will set us up for a drop to near-freezing temperatures on Friday morning.

