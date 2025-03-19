Forecasts

FORECAST: Clouds, rain expected to dramatically drop temperatures in our area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We are in store for a dramatic temperature change tomorrow.
  • While we reached nearly 80 degrees today, that all changes as a few showers roll in Thursday morning.
  • However, that rain won’t be heavy at all and also won’t last too long.
  • But the clouds will make temperatures feel about 15 degrees colder.
  • This will set us up for a drop to near-freezing temperatures on Friday morning.

