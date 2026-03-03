FORECAST: Cloudy skies, cool temps before midweek warm-up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We have another day of clouds and cool weather before the big warm up starts tomorrow.
- Highs today likely stay in the 50s as the clouds will be slow to erode.
- Some light rain is also in place very early this morning, but that is mostly confined to the northern counties.
- The warmer conditions return tomorrow as a southerly breeze takes hold.
- Highs return to the mid 70s on Wednesday and we’ll then be close to 80 by the end of the week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group