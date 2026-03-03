FORECAST: Cloudy skies, cool temps before midweek warm-up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have another day of clouds and cool weather before the big warm up starts tomorrow.

Highs today likely stay in the 50s as the clouds will be slow to erode.

Some light rain is also in place very early this morning, but that is mostly confined to the northern counties.

The warmer conditions return tomorrow as a southerly breeze takes hold.

Highs return to the mid 70s on Wednesday and we’ll then be close to 80 by the end of the week.

