FORECAST: Cloudy skies, cool temps before midweek warm-up

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We have another day of clouds and cool weather before the big warm up starts tomorrow.
  • Highs today likely stay in the 50s as the clouds will be slow to erode.
  • Some light rain is also in place very early this morning, but that is mostly confined to the northern counties.
  • The warmer conditions return tomorrow as a southerly breeze takes hold.
  • Highs return to the mid 70s on Wednesday and we’ll then be close to 80 by the end of the week.

