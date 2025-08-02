Forecasts

FORECAST: Cloudy skies, cooler temps for the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • A dramatic change in our weather pattern as we head into this weekend.
  • Cloudy skies and light rain, mist and drizzle will be with us off and on today as temps struggle to get out of the 70s.
  • Some of that light rain may linger into this evening for Panthers Fan Fest, but it won’t likely washout the event.
  • We keep temps close to 80 again tomorrow with another shot of light rain (mainly in the morning.)
  • Next week trends drier to start out and we keep the 80s for highs all week!

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read