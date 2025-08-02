FORECAST: Cloudy skies, cooler temps for the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A dramatic change in our weather pattern as we head into this weekend.
- Cloudy skies and light rain, mist and drizzle will be with us off and on today as temps struggle to get out of the 70s.
- Some of that light rain may linger into this evening for Panthers Fan Fest, but it won’t likely washout the event.
- We keep temps close to 80 again tomorrow with another shot of light rain (mainly in the morning.)
- Next week trends drier to start out and we keep the 80s for highs all week!
