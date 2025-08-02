FORECAST: Cloudy skies, cooler temps for the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A dramatic change in our weather pattern as we head into this weekend.

Cloudy skies and light rain, mist and drizzle will be with us off and on today as temps struggle to get out of the 70s.

Some of that light rain may linger into this evening for Panthers Fan Fest, but it won’t likely washout the event.

We keep temps close to 80 again tomorrow with another shot of light rain (mainly in the morning.)

Next week trends drier to start out and we keep the 80s for highs all week!

