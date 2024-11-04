Forecasts

FORECAST: Cloudy start before it warms up this week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • It’s a cloudy start to the new workweek. We saw a return to more typical fall temperatures Sunday and that continues through Monday.
  • High temperatures just warm to the mid-to-upper 60s under a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon.
  • This will be coolest day of the week, though. High temperatures return to the mid-to-upper 70s for the rest of the week.
  • As the warmth comes back this week, so do minor rain chances. The best shot for showers this week will be in the high country, but even the metro holds a chance for showers. Nothing heavy is expected at this time.
  • That may change depending on where the next potential tropical cyclone ends up. Right now, that potential storm (which would be called Rafael) stay west of our region.
  • We’ll monitor to see if some remnant moisture gets here by the weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

