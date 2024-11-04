FORECAST: Cloudy start before it warms up this week

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a cloudy start to the new workweek. We saw a return to more typical fall temperatures Sunday and that continues through Monday.

High temperatures just warm to the mid-to-upper 60s under a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon.

This will be coolest day of the week, though. High temperatures return to the mid-to-upper 70s for the rest of the week.

As the warmth comes back this week, so do minor rain chances. The best shot for showers this week will be in the high country, but even the metro holds a chance for showers. Nothing heavy is expected at this time.

That may change depending on where the next potential tropical cyclone ends up. Right now, that potential storm (which would be called Rafael) stay west of our region.

We’ll monitor to see if some remnant moisture gets here by the weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group