FORECAST: Cloudy start before it warms up this week

FORECAST:
- It’s a cloudy start to the new workweek. We saw a return to more typical fall temperatures Sunday and that continues through Monday.
- High temperatures just warm to the mid-to-upper 60s under a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon.
- This will be coolest day of the week, though. High temperatures return to the mid-to-upper 70s for the rest of the week.
- As the warmth comes back this week, so do minor rain chances. The best shot for showers this week will be in the high country, but even the metro holds a chance for showers. Nothing heavy is expected at this time.
- That may change depending on where the next potential tropical cyclone ends up. Right now, that potential storm (which would be called Rafael) stay west of our region.
- We’ll monitor to see if some remnant moisture gets here by the weekend.
