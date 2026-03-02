FORECAST: Cloudy Tuesday, then sunshine sparks major warm‑up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking stubborn clouds that will try to hold on through Tuesday.

Despite the cloudiness, temperatures will slowly rebound tomorrow, and we’ll get back to near 60 degrees.

Once full sunshine returns, we’ll be in for a major warm-up with the thermometer surging to 80 degrees.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

