FORECAST: Cloudy Tuesday, then sunshine sparks major warm‑up

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are tracking stubborn clouds that will try to hold on through Tuesday.
  • Despite the cloudiness, temperatures will slowly rebound tomorrow, and we’ll get back to near 60 degrees.
  • Once full sunshine returns, we’ll be in for a major warm-up with the thermometer surging to 80 degrees.

