Forecasts

FORECAST: Cloudy yet comfortable with highs in the upper 60s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are going to see cloudy skies for most of our Tuesday.
  • Skies will clear from Northwest to SE this afternoon as highs climb into the upper 60s.
  • The good news is that winds are staying calm, so while it’s cooler, it actually feels quite nice.
  • We do clear things out tomorrow and actually cool down into the low 60s before a major warm up later in the week.
  • We’ll be back in the 80s this weekend.
  • Unfortunately, our dry pattern continues for the next 7 to 10 days!

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