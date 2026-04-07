FORECAST: Cloudy yet comfortable with highs in the upper 60s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are going to see cloudy skies for most of our Tuesday.

Skies will clear from Northwest to SE this afternoon as highs climb into the upper 60s.

The good news is that winds are staying calm, so while it’s cooler, it actually feels quite nice.

We do clear things out tomorrow and actually cool down into the low 60s before a major warm up later in the week.

We’ll be back in the 80s this weekend.

Unfortunately, our dry pattern continues for the next 7 to 10 days!

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