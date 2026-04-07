FORECAST: Cloudy yet comfortable with highs in the upper 60s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are going to see cloudy skies for most of our Tuesday.
- Skies will clear from Northwest to SE this afternoon as highs climb into the upper 60s.
- The good news is that winds are staying calm, so while it’s cooler, it actually feels quite nice.
- We do clear things out tomorrow and actually cool down into the low 60s before a major warm up later in the week.
- We’ll be back in the 80s this weekend.
- Unfortunately, our dry pattern continues for the next 7 to 10 days!
> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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