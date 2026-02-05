FORECAST: Cold air returns Friday with snow possible in the mountains

FORECAST:

We are tracking another cold blast that is expected to move through the mountains Friday.

This could bring some more snow to our mountain counties, so winter weather advisories are now in effect.

We could see a flurry or sprinkle make its way through the Charlotte area as well. However, no impacts are expected.

Instead, more cold will make its way to us. While temperatures are expected to reach nearly 50 degrees Friday, it will be colder for the weekend with gusty winds.

