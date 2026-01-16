FORECAST: Cold blast returns tonight, sticks around all weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We can expect another dose of cold weather to move in later on tonight and through the weekend.

We can expect snow showers in the mountains and perhaps a sprinkle or two in Charlotte on Saturday morning.

After that, it will turn out to be a pretty nice Saturday, with temperatures reaching the 50s.

Then that cold air gets more established on Sunday: we may see a few raindrops or flakes as a system moves to our south and east.

For most of us, it will be colder than we are ready for next week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

