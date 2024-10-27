Forecasts

FORECAST: Cold front brings cooler temperatures

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • A big change in the pattern occurred last night with a cold front going through. This brought some showers and much cooler temperatures.
  • For many, this was the first measurable rain in three weeks.
  • For temperatures, we will be 25 degrees colder today Sunday than Saturday along with lots of cloudiness today too.
  • Next week, the changeable pattern continues.
  • I see no big weather concerns right now, but look for temperatures to warm back up again, well into the 70s midweek, above the normal high in 68-70 for this time of year.
  • Halloween looks quiet and dry with temperatures in the 70s easing down into the 60s for evening.
  • Next weekend we set the clocks back one hour as we go back into Standard Time.


>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read