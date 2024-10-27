FORECAST: Cold front brings cooler temperatures

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A big change in the pattern occurred last night with a cold front going through. This brought some showers and much cooler temperatures.

For many, this was the first measurable rain in three weeks.

For temperatures, we will be 25 degrees colder today Sunday than Saturday along with lots of cloudiness today too.

Next week, the changeable pattern continues.

I see no big weather concerns right now, but look for temperatures to warm back up again, well into the 70s midweek, above the normal high in 68-70 for this time of year.

Halloween looks quiet and dry with temperatures in the 70s easing down into the 60s for evening.

Next weekend we set the clocks back one hour as we go back into Standard Time.





WEATHER RESOURCES:

