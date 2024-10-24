FORECAST: Cold front expected to arrive this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A weak front is expected to come through the region today, but it’s barely noticeable.
- Highs this afternoon are still warming up to near 80 degrees.
- We keep things warm into the weekend before a bigger cold front arrives to bring fall weather back for a few days.
- Temperatures will fall to the upper 60s by Sunday afternoon.
- Not expecting anything other than a sprinkle or light shower Saturday night.
- Warmer temperatures are likely returning leading up to Halloween next Thursday with temperatures in the 70s again.
