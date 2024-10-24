FORECAST: Cold front expected to arrive this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A weak front is expected to come through the region today, but it’s barely noticeable.

Highs this afternoon are still warming up to near 80 degrees.

We keep things warm into the weekend before a bigger cold front arrives to bring fall weather back for a few days.

Temperatures will fall to the upper 60s by Sunday afternoon.

Not expecting anything other than a sprinkle or light shower Saturday night.

Warmer temperatures are likely returning leading up to Halloween next Thursday with temperatures in the 70s again.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

(WATCH BELOW: As Asheville waits for clean water, aid groups set up sustainable options)

As Asheville waits for clean water, aid groups set up sustainable options

©2024 Cox Media Group