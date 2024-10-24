Forecasts

FORECAST: Cold front expected to arrive this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A weak front is expected to come through the region today, but it’s barely noticeable.
  • Highs this afternoon are still warming up to near 80 degrees.
  • We keep things warm into the weekend before a bigger cold front arrives to bring fall weather back for a few days.
  • Temperatures will fall to the upper 60s by Sunday afternoon.
  • Not expecting anything other than a sprinkle or light shower Saturday night.
  • Warmer temperatures are likely returning leading up to Halloween next Thursday with temperatures in the 70s again.

