FORECAST: Cold grip holds on as Charlotte awaits midweek warm-up

FORECAST:

We are expected to slowly climb out of this cold outbreak over the next few days.

Tonight, however, will be very cold in Charlotte with lows in the 20s.

Meanwhile, the snow will stop in the mountains, but wind chill values will be near zero on Tuesday morning.

While we will warm up a little, temperatures will not get back to the 60s until Wednesday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

