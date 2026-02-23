Forecasts

FORECAST: Cold grip holds on as Charlotte awaits midweek warm-up

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are expected to slowly climb out of this cold outbreak over the next few days.
  • Tonight, however, will be very cold in Charlotte with lows in the 20s.
  • Meanwhile, the snow will stop in the mountains, but wind chill values will be near zero on Tuesday morning.
  • While we will warm up a little, temperatures will not get back to the 60s until Wednesday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read