FORECAST: Cold locks in through next week, snow possible in the mountains

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A major blast of cold air is moving in tonight and will stick around into next week.
- Snow showers are expected in the mountains overnight, though accumulations should remain light.
- In Charlotte, colder air arrives early Thursday, with highs struggling to reach 40 degrees.
- Another surge of cold air is expected this weekend, and while a few snowflakes could appear Sunday morning, confidence remains low.
- What is clear: temperatures will stay well below normal through next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group