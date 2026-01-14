Forecasts

FORECAST: Cold locks in through next week, snow possible in the mountains

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A major blast of cold air is moving in tonight and will stick around into next week.
  • Snow showers are expected in the mountains overnight, though accumulations should remain light.
  • In Charlotte, colder air arrives early Thursday, with highs struggling to reach 40 degrees.
  • Another surge of cold air is expected this weekend, and while a few snowflakes could appear Sunday morning, confidence remains low.
  • What is clear: temperatures will stay well below normal through next week.

