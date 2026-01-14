FORECAST: Cold locks in through next week, snow possible in the mountains

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A major blast of cold air is moving in tonight and will stick around into next week.

Snow showers are expected in the mountains overnight, though accumulations should remain light.

In Charlotte, colder air arrives early Thursday, with highs struggling to reach 40 degrees.

Another surge of cold air is expected this weekend, and while a few snowflakes could appear Sunday morning, confidence remains low.

What is clear: temperatures will stay well below normal through next week.

