FORECAST: Cold night ahead before brief warm-up, another chill follows

FORECAST:

We are in store for another night in the 20s before we bounce back with nice sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, another cold blast is expected to follow as we reach Thursday.

This will cause temperatures to drop into the 40s over the weekend.

While this will bring some snow to the mountains, no significant precipitation is expected in the Charlotte area.

