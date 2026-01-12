Forecasts

FORECAST: Cold night ahead before brief warm-up, another chill follows

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are in store for another night in the 20s before we bounce back with nice sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • However, another cold blast is expected to follow as we reach Thursday.
  • This will cause temperatures to drop into the 40s over the weekend.
  • While this will bring some snow to the mountains, no significant precipitation is expected in the Charlotte area.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read