FORECAST: Cold snap hits with upper 20s expected, gradual warm-up to follow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are back to the cold for the next few days; however, the winds are expected to drop this afternoon.

We will see a very cold night with morning lows in the upper 20s before we begin our gradual warm-up.

Highs are expected to return to the 60s by Thursday and the upper 70s by the weekend. Otherwise, we are looking awfully dry.

Our next weak chance for rain is on Monday, but this will bring a slight cooldown back into the low 70s.

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