FORECAST: Cold snap hits with upper 20s expected, gradual warm-up to follow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are back to the cold for the next few days; however, the winds are expected to drop this afternoon.
- We will see a very cold night with morning lows in the upper 20s before we begin our gradual warm-up.
- Highs are expected to return to the 60s by Thursday and the upper 70s by the weekend. Otherwise, we are looking awfully dry.
- Our next weak chance for rain is on Monday, but this will bring a slight cooldown back into the low 70s.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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