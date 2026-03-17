Forecasts

FORECAST: Cold snap hits with upper 20s expected, gradual warm-up to follow

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are back to the cold for the next few days; however, the winds are expected to drop this afternoon.
  • We will see a very cold night with morning lows in the upper 20s before we begin our gradual warm-up.
  • Highs are expected to return to the 60s by Thursday and the upper 70s by the weekend. Otherwise, we are looking awfully dry.
  • Our next weak chance for rain is on Monday, but this will bring a slight cooldown back into the low 70s.

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