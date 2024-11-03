FORECAST: Colder temps with early week rain chances

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It sure was a nice Sunday afternoon but the clouds rolled in quickly just before our extra early sunset! The clouds will be with us for much of the week along with some rain chances.

On Monday, that Carolina Wedge will continue bringing Northeasterly winds and resulting in even colder temperatures for Monday in the middle 60s for daytime highs.

As we head into Tuesday, winds switch to be out of SE bringing in ample moisture into the Carolinas and allowing several chances for rain from Tuesday through Thursday.

The best chance for widespread rain appears to be Wednesday night.

Highlights:

Colder temperatures and clouds continue for our Monday

Daily low rain chances from Tuesday through Thursday

Best chance on Wednesday

Temps staying in the middle 70s later this week

