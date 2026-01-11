FORECAST: Colder and windy day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re back to a normal January chill to end the weekend after a cold front pushed through this morning!

Temperatures are mild to start and stay near 50 through midday, before cooler temperatures move in through the afternoon and overnight.

By tomorrow morning, low temperatures will be in the mid-20s!

It’s also going to be quite windy with gusts 30-40 mph in the metro area, closer to 50+ mph in the mountains.

A Wind Advisory is in place in Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties today because of these high winds.

Some snow showers are also possible in the mountains today with this northwest flow.

Looking ahead, the work week starts off nice and quiet, with just an isolated rain chance returning on Thursday.

