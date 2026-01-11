Forecasts

FORECAST: Colder and windy day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We’re back to a normal January chill to end the weekend after a cold front pushed through this morning!
  • Temperatures are mild to start and stay near 50 through midday, before cooler temperatures move in through the afternoon and overnight.
  • By tomorrow morning, low temperatures will be in the mid-20s!
  • It’s also going to be quite windy with gusts 30-40 mph in the metro area, closer to 50+ mph in the mountains.
  • A Wind Advisory is in place in Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties today because of these high winds.
  • Some snow showers are also possible in the mountains today with this northwest flow.
  • Looking ahead, the work week starts off nice and quiet, with just an isolated rain chance returning on Thursday.

