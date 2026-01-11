FORECAST: Colder and windy day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re back to a normal January chill to end the weekend after a cold front pushed through this morning!
- Temperatures are mild to start and stay near 50 through midday, before cooler temperatures move in through the afternoon and overnight.
- By tomorrow morning, low temperatures will be in the mid-20s!
- It’s also going to be quite windy with gusts 30-40 mph in the metro area, closer to 50+ mph in the mountains.
- A Wind Advisory is in place in Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties today because of these high winds.
- Some snow showers are also possible in the mountains today with this northwest flow.
- Looking ahead, the work week starts off nice and quiet, with just an isolated rain chance returning on Thursday.
