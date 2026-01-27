FORECAST: Coldest morning of the season, dry and chilly weather hangs on

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Off to our coldest start of the season with temps well down in the teens.

Plenty of sun today will warm us back to the lower 40s this afternoon.

Not quite as cold tonight, but still very cold near 20 degrees.

Dry and chilly weather hangs on through the rest of the week.

A storm developing at the coast may throw some snow our way on Saturday.

This forecast still remains a bit up in the air but the trend has been for snow showers to start the weekend.

This should move out quickly by Sunday.

We may finally get a brief warm up coming our way by the end of next week.

