FORECAST: Coldest morning of the season, dry and chilly weather hangs on

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Off to our coldest start of the season with temps well down in the teens.
- Plenty of sun today will warm us back to the lower 40s this afternoon.
- Not quite as cold tonight, but still very cold near 20 degrees.
- Dry and chilly weather hangs on through the rest of the week.
- A storm developing at the coast may throw some snow our way on Saturday.
- This forecast still remains a bit up in the air but the trend has been for snow showers to start the weekend.
- This should move out quickly by Sunday.
- We may finally get a brief warm up coming our way by the end of next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group