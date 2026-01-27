Forecasts

FORECAST: Coldest morning of the season, dry and chilly weather hangs on

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Off to our coldest start of the season with temps well down in the teens.
  • Plenty of sun today will warm us back to the lower 40s this afternoon.
  • Not quite as cold tonight, but still very cold near 20 degrees.
  • Dry and chilly weather hangs on through the rest of the week.
  • A storm developing at the coast may throw some snow our way on Saturday.
  • This forecast still remains a bit up in the air but the trend has been for snow showers to start the weekend.
  • This should move out quickly by Sunday.
  • We may finally get a brief warm up coming our way by the end of next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read