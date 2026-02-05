FORECAST: Cool and cloudy, watching a warming trend for next week

FORECAST:

Light snow is falling in the mountains and foothills this morning with some minor accumulation up there.

A light dusting is also possible along I-40 to Lake Norman, but any impacts look small with temps near freezing.

Charlotte may see some light freezing mist this morning, but again impacts look low with just some minor slick patches possible.

Temps only warm to the lower 40s this afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky.

Cold tonight in the 20s but we warm back up to the lower 50s tomorrow afternoon before another blast of cold returns this weekend.

Highs just in the mid 40s for Saturday and Sunday.

A real nice warm up is coming for next week though. We return to the upper 50s on Monday and then 60s thereafter for the rest of the week.

