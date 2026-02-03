FORECAST: Cool and cloudy with showers expected Wednesday

FORECAST:
- It’s another chilly start with temps in the teens and 20s this morning!
- We’ll see those numbers climb back to the mid-40s this afternoon with skies turning mostly cloudy.
- Our next weather system moves in overnight with a few light showers across the area.
- Rain chances increase Wednesday afternoon and evening, with the heaviest rain expected around and south and east of Charlotte.
- We’ll keep an eye on dropping temperatures Wednesday evening.
- Some spots could see a few wet snowflakes mix in before the moisture fully clears our area.
- Spots along and north of I-40 could pick up a trace to 1″ of snow.
- This system will fully clear by Thursday morning with quiet and seasonally cool conditions returning to end the week.
