FORECAST: Cool and cloudy with showers expected Wednesday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • It’s another chilly start with temps in the teens and 20s this morning!
  • We’ll see those numbers climb back to the mid-40s this afternoon with skies turning mostly cloudy.
  • Our next weather system moves in overnight with a few light showers across the area.
  • Rain chances increase Wednesday afternoon and evening, with the heaviest rain expected around and south and east of Charlotte.
  • We’ll keep an eye on dropping temperatures Wednesday evening.
  • Some spots could see a few wet snowflakes mix in before the moisture fully clears our area.
  • Spots along and north of I-40 could pick up a trace to 1″ of snow.
  • This system will fully clear by Thursday morning with quiet and seasonally cool conditions returning to end the week.

