FORECAST: Cool and cloudy with showers expected Wednesday

FORECAST:

It’s another chilly start with temps in the teens and 20s this morning!

We’ll see those numbers climb back to the mid-40s this afternoon with skies turning mostly cloudy.

Our next weather system moves in overnight with a few light showers across the area.

Rain chances increase Wednesday afternoon and evening, with the heaviest rain expected around and south and east of Charlotte.

We’ll keep an eye on dropping temperatures Wednesday evening.

Some spots could see a few wet snowflakes mix in before the moisture fully clears our area.

Spots along and north of I-40 could pick up a trace to 1″ of snow.

This system will fully clear by Thursday morning with quiet and seasonally cool conditions returning to end the week.

