FORECAST: Cool and comfortable this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have an amazing stretch of weather ahead of us this week with cool and comfortable temps.

Highs only warm to the upper 70s this afternoon — about 5-7 degrees below average for this time of year.

Temps slowly warm up to the low to mid 80s by the weekend.

Sunny and dry weather hangs on all week long.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group