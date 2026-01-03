FORECAST: Cool and damp day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re waking up to cloudy and damp conditions across the Carolinas.

The chance for light rain will continue through around noon, with areas around and south of Charlotte seeing most of the activity today.

Skies stay cloudy all day long with temperatures in the 40s.

Our weather is looking much nicer tomorrow with sunshine returning and highs in the mid-50s!

It’s a similar forecast Monday before temperatures climb even more into the upper 60s to low 70s through the second half of next week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

