FORECAST: Cool and damp day

FORECAST:
- We’re waking up to cloudy and damp conditions across the Carolinas.
- The chance for light rain will continue through around noon, with areas around and south of Charlotte seeing most of the activity today.
- Skies stay cloudy all day long with temperatures in the 40s.
- Our weather is looking much nicer tomorrow with sunshine returning and highs in the mid-50s!
- It’s a similar forecast Monday before temperatures climb even more into the upper 60s to low 70s through the second half of next week.
