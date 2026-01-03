Forecasts

FORECAST: Cool and damp day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We’re waking up to cloudy and damp conditions across the Carolinas.
  • The chance for light rain will continue through around noon, with areas around and south of Charlotte seeing most of the activity today.
  • Skies stay cloudy all day long with temperatures in the 40s.
  • Our weather is looking much nicer tomorrow with sunshine returning and highs in the mid-50s!
  • It’s a similar forecast Monday before temperatures climb even more into the upper 60s to low 70s through the second half of next week.

