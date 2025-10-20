FORECAST: Cool mornings this week in the 40s 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We have a cold front moving across the area right now. It gave us the first rain in 19 days.
- Behind this front will be some windy conditions in the high country.
- A wind advisory is up for Ashe, Avery and Watauga Counties until 6 a.m.
- We will clear things out and calm things down for our work week.
- Highs hanging out in the 70s with mornings lows every day in the 40s.
- Next chance for rain is next Sunday.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group