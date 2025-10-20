FORECAST: Cool mornings this week in the 40s 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have a cold front moving across the area right now. It gave us the first rain in 19 days.

Behind this front will be some windy conditions in the high country.

A wind advisory is up for Ashe, Avery and Watauga Counties until 6 a.m.

We will clear things out and calm things down for our work week.

Highs hanging out in the 70s with mornings lows every day in the 40s.

Next chance for rain is next Sunday.

