FORECAST: Cool mornings this week in the 40s 

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We have a cold front moving across the area right now. It gave us the first rain in 19 days.
  • Behind this front will be some windy conditions in the high country.
  • A wind advisory is up for Ashe, Avery and Watauga Counties until 6 a.m.
  • We will clear things out and calm things down for our work week.
  • Highs hanging out in the 70s with mornings lows every day in the 40s.
  • Next chance for rain is next Sunday.

