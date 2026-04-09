FORECAST: Cool start before warming into the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a chilly start this morning with patchy frost mostly north of Charlotte!

This is the coldest morning we’ll see over the next week as we track a warming trend through the weekend and next week.

Highs today are close to normal as they reach the upper 60s.

Those numbers will jump even higher into the 70s and 80s through the weekend!

Drought conditions will continue to deteriorate with no rain chances in sight over the next 7 days.

An elevated fire danger will also persist thanks to these dry conditions.

> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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