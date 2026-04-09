Forecasts

FORECAST: Cool start before warming into the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It’s a chilly start this morning with patchy frost mostly north of Charlotte!
  • This is the coldest morning we’ll see over the next week as we track a warming trend through the weekend and next week.
  • Highs today are close to normal as they reach the upper 60s.
  • Those numbers will jump even higher into the 70s and 80s through the weekend!
  • Drought conditions will continue to deteriorate with no rain chances in sight over the next 7 days.
  • An elevated fire danger will also persist thanks to these dry conditions.

> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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