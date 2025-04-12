FORECAST: Cool start to weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re in for a quiet and cool weekend!

Today features a mix of sun and clouds and a light northerly breeze. This helps keep temperatures below normal for this time of the year, with highs only in the low to mid-60s.

Sunday is the weekend pick with wall-to-wall sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

The warming trend continues through Monday as we see temperatures peak near 80!

After that, a few weak systems head our way next week and drop temperatures back down to near the average of 72.

No big rain or storm chances over the next week either!

WEATHER RESOURCES:

