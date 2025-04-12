FORECAST: Cool start to weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re in for a quiet and cool weekend!
- Today features a mix of sun and clouds and a light northerly breeze. This helps keep temperatures below normal for this time of the year, with highs only in the low to mid-60s.
- Sunday is the weekend pick with wall-to-wall sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
- The warming trend continues through Monday as we see temperatures peak near 80!
- After that, a few weak systems head our way next week and drop temperatures back down to near the average of 72.
- No big rain or storm chances over the next week either!
