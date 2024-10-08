Forecasts

FORECAST: Cool weather has arrived, with temperatures only reaching the mid-70s

By Keith Monday, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • You can feel the difference this morning as the cool weather has arrived. A few folks had showers overnight, but those have moved on, and the rest of the day remains sunny and dry. Highs only reach the mid-70s.
  • Temperatures are expected to plummet to the lower 50s tonight. We’ll get a reinforcing shot of cool air later this week with highs just in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s by Friday morning. There is no rain in sight.
  • Milton has come down from its peak winds of 180 mph yesterday to a category 4 storm with winds of 155 mph as of 5 a.m.
  • Some fluctuation in strength is likely through the day before wind shear and drier air likely weaken the storm further tomorrow. Sadly, this doesn’t change the impacts for central Florida. A devastating storm surge of 15 feet or higher is possible around Tampa.

