FORECAST: Cool weather has arrived, with temperatures only reaching the mid-70s

FORECAST:

You can feel the difference this morning as the cool weather has arrived. A few folks had showers overnight, but those have moved on, and the rest of the day remains sunny and dry. Highs only reach the mid-70s.

Temperatures are expected to plummet to the lower 50s tonight. We’ll get a reinforcing shot of cool air later this week with highs just in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s by Friday morning. There is no rain in sight.

Milton has come down from its peak winds of 180 mph yesterday to a category 4 storm with winds of 155 mph as of 5 a.m.

Some fluctuation in strength is likely through the day before wind shear and drier air likely weaken the storm further tomorrow. Sadly, this doesn’t change the impacts for central Florida. A devastating storm surge of 15 feet or higher is possible around Tampa.

