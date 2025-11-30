Forecasts

FORECAST: Cool with light showers for Charlotte area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We’re tracking our first of two storms moving through our area today.
  • Isolated freezing rain is falling in the mountains, where a Winter Weather Advisory continues through noon.
  • Highest elevations and elevated surfaces have the best chance to see some minor ice accumulation, but conditions will improve quickly through the morning.
  • The rest of the area will see hit-or-miss light showers through the rest of the day. Rainfall totals today stay less than 0.25″.
  • We will dry out tonight and during the day on Monday, conditions stay quiet!
  • Storm number 2 then moves in after sunset on Monday.
  • The mountains will see another wintry mix again through Tuesday daybreak.
  • Ice accumulations could get close to 0.25″.
  • The rest of the area will see heavy rain overnight and during the morning commute Tuesday.
  • We’ll see clearing conditions during the afternoon.
  • This round of rain will be more impressive with additional totals around 1″ of rain.

