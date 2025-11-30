FORECAST: Cool with light showers for Charlotte area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re tracking our first of two storms moving through our area today.

Isolated freezing rain is falling in the mountains, where a Winter Weather Advisory continues through noon.

Highest elevations and elevated surfaces have the best chance to see some minor ice accumulation, but conditions will improve quickly through the morning.

The rest of the area will see hit-or-miss light showers through the rest of the day. Rainfall totals today stay less than 0.25″.

We will dry out tonight and during the day on Monday, conditions stay quiet!

Storm number 2 then moves in after sunset on Monday.

The mountains will see another wintry mix again through Tuesday daybreak.

Ice accumulations could get close to 0.25″.

The rest of the area will see heavy rain overnight and during the morning commute Tuesday.

We’ll see clearing conditions during the afternoon.

This round of rain will be more impressive with additional totals around 1″ of rain.

