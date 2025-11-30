FORECAST: Cool with light showers for Charlotte area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re tracking our first of two storms moving through our area today.
- Isolated freezing rain is falling in the mountains, where a Winter Weather Advisory continues through noon.
- Highest elevations and elevated surfaces have the best chance to see some minor ice accumulation, but conditions will improve quickly through the morning.
- The rest of the area will see hit-or-miss light showers through the rest of the day. Rainfall totals today stay less than 0.25″.
- We will dry out tonight and during the day on Monday, conditions stay quiet!
- Storm number 2 then moves in after sunset on Monday.
- The mountains will see another wintry mix again through Tuesday daybreak.
- Ice accumulations could get close to 0.25″.
- The rest of the area will see heavy rain overnight and during the morning commute Tuesday.
- We’ll see clearing conditions during the afternoon.
- This round of rain will be more impressive with additional totals around 1″ of rain.
