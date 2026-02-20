FORECAST: Cooldown coming with strong winds expected Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Get ready for a pretty interesting weather weekend, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Friday afternoon.

There was a new record high of 80 degrees set at 2 p.m., but temperatures will be cooler Saturday afternoon in the 60s.

There will be a little rain in the morning, but it should be drier by the afternoon.

We’ll then cool down dramatically with strong winds on Sunday.

February weather is coming back.

