FORECAST: Cooldown coming with strong winds expected Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Get ready for a pretty interesting weather weekend, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Friday afternoon.
- There was a new record high of 80 degrees set at 2 p.m., but temperatures will be cooler Saturday afternoon in the 60s.
- There will be a little rain in the morning, but it should be drier by the afternoon.
- We’ll then cool down dramatically with strong winds on Sunday.
- February weather is coming back.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group