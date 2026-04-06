FORECAST: Cooler, comfortable week ahead with plenty of sunshine

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

After last week’s mid‑80s warmth, temperatures settle into a much more comfortable pattern.

It will reach around 70 degrees tomorrow, before dipping into the 60s through Thursday.

By the end of the week and into the weekend, temperatures begin to climb again.

No rain is expected, keeping conditions dry and pleasant.

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