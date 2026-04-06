Forecasts

FORECAST: Cooler, comfortable week ahead with plenty of sunshine

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • After last week’s mid‑80s warmth, temperatures settle into a much more comfortable pattern.
  • It will reach around 70 degrees tomorrow, before dipping into the 60s through Thursday.
  • By the end of the week and into the weekend, temperatures begin to climb again.
  • No rain is expected, keeping conditions dry and pleasant.

> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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