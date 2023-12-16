FORECAST: Cooler temperatures move in before rainy Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We started off cool again today, with temperatures in the low 30s. However, daytime highs across the metro are expected to reach the upper 50s with increasing cloud cover throughout the day.

There is a slight chance for a pop-up isolated shower tonight ahead of the main line of the system rolling in from the Gulf, but most of the area will be staying dry.

Widespread rain is expected to begin mainly after midnight across the region and continue throughout much of Sunday.

As of right now, some models are showing over 2 inches on average for the area and less than 2 inches across the higher elevations.

Strong winds will be a concern on Sunday, with gusts over 40 mph possible and highs that barely make it to the low 50s.

Cooler air is expected to set in by Tuesday, bringing daytime temperatures down to the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures appear to trend warmer for the holiday weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group