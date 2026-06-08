FORECAST: Daily storm chances return this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Heat, humidity and daily storm chances are going to be the main themes this week.

High temperatures jump to the lower 90s this afternoon, but it will feel like the mid 90s with the heat index at times.

A few pop-up storms may move in at times this afternoon, but not everyone will see rain

A better chance for storms moves in tomorrow and then eases back again for the rest of the week.

The heat also eases tomorrow before jumping back to near 90 or above the rest of the week.

Friday may end up being the hottest day of the year so far with a high in the mid 90s.

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