FORECAST: Daily summer storms continue in Carolinas

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The Carolinas will experience a return to a typical summer pattern featuring daily storm threats, with peak heat and thunderstorm risks expected this Tuesday and a potential cold front forecasted to lower temperatures next weekend.
- A possible cold front next weekend could bring a higher chance of showers and storms.
- This will make things cooler.
- Severe Weather Center 9 will continue to monitor this system.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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