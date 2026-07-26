BrickTop’s to demolish former restaurant in Ballantyne for second Charlotte location

CHARLOTTE — BrickTop’s is headed to Ballantyne. The upscale-casual American bistro has snapped up space at 3415 Toringdon Way — formerly occupied by Red Robin.

An employee at the BrickTop’s location in SouthPark confirmed the restaurant’s plans for south Charlotte. The restaurant’s website lists a spring 2027 opening date.

BrickTop’s has filed a land development plan named “BrickTops Ballantyne” with the city of Charlotte. That project looks to demolish the former Red Robin location and replace it with a smaller BrickTop’s restaurant. It will be located on a 0.38-acre outparcel at the retail center.

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